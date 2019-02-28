Television actresses enjoy a massive fan following. Such is the craze that many a times fans get too much involved in the character the actresses portray on screen (that of ideal, demure bahus) that fans tend to forget that their favourites have a personal life and choice of their own as well.

While many stars including Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and others have often been slammed on social media for sporting western attires and bold looks, the latest one to face the ire of trolls is Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame.

The gorgeous actress flaunted her cleavage in her latest photoshoot and while she looked hot in the pictures shared on Instagram, a few of her fans lashed out at her.

However, Devoleena's designer friend came to her rescue and slamming the trolls, she made a strong point, "Serial mein to mar bhi jaate hain to kya mar jaayen. (They die in serials, so does that mean they should die for real)," she wrote.

Later, Devoleena too took a stand for herself and retaliated with befitting reply. She wrote, "Aap mohtarma ko kisne haqq diya mere liye bolne ko, aur meri zindagi mein dakhal dene ko. (Who gave you the right to speak about me and intervene in my life)"

Recently, Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi too had been the target of the trollers when she flaunted a black outfit with plunging neckline for an event.

While many bashed her for sporting the bold look, there were a few who compared her with Divyanka Tripathi and said how she is always covered. This led to a social media war between Asha and Divyanka fans. Asha's fans came out in support of the actress claiming that Divyanka doesn't sport such outfits as she doesn't have a great body to flaunt.