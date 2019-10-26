A few days ago, it was announced that Disha Patani had been finalised to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's next production venture. And on Friday, October 25, the producer gave a sneak peek of Disha's look on her social media page.

The image made fans wonder if it's a biopic based on Ekta herself. In the image, Disha is seen donning a pink kurta and joining her hands. What's striking is that she is seen sporting a lot of rings in her fingers and bracelets on her hands.

Ekta wrote: "KTINA ka sab ko 'JAI MATA DI' !" Ekta captioned the click. She went on to explain, "She used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her Astro said, but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani A's never before #favscript #shootbegins."

Although the TV czarina hasn't revealed if it's a biopic based on her life, the K reference and lot of finger rings hint so. In fact, the first look prompted TV actor Karan Wahi to comment if it's a film based on Ekta but the producer refused to divulge any details.

Disha's first collaboration with Ekta

Rumour has it that Disha will play a small-town girl from Punjab. KTina marks Disha's first collaboration with Ekta for a project.

The team has flown down to Chandigarh for the first schedule of the movie. Directed by Ashima Chibber, KTina has been written by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa of 'Dream Girl' fame.

