Dance India Dance host Karan Wahi is often seen flirting with the show's judge Kareena Kapoor Khan. The TV actor opened up about how many find this behaviour awkward, and also revealed once a fan warned him of getting beaten by Bebo's husband Saif Ali Khan for flirting with her.

Karan said that unlike in real life, he flirts with Kareena on the show as a part of his job. He further appreciated the actress for being sporting and not taking the jokes otherwise.

"This is the second time I am working with Kareena. The first time I met her, I was very shy and did not know what to say or how much can I say to someone on camera. I don't flirt with Kareena Kapoor Khan in real life. I am not saying someone asked me to flirt with her but it is my work. It is great that she is so sporting that she takes all the jokes and is open about it. When I started doing this, everyone found it awkward given that she is a married woman. I also know she is a married woman and I respect her a lot, but this only helps to break the ice, I believe," Karan told Pinkvilla.

Talking about his bonding with Kareena, Karan further said that he is very "chilled out" by nature, and he does not think about hierarchy in his work.

"With Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is a brilliant camaraderie. I think the person that I am just very chilled out without hang-ups in life. Somebody might be your senior work-wise, somebody might be your junior work-wise, but eventually, as human beings, we all are doing our jobs. I don't have a hierarchy in my head. Yes, when you are an anchor or a celebrity, you are put on a pedestal," the Dance India Dance host added.

In the same interview, he also mentioned an incident where a fan walked up to him, and told him that he would get beaten up by Saif one day if he continues to flirt with Kareena this way.