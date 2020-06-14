Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the top television shows with massive fanbase. The show, which is the spin off of long running show Kumkum Bhagya, has been receiving a lot of love from viewers across the world since its inception in 2017. The love story of the leads - Karan and Preeta along with the interesting twists and turns on the storyline have been keeping viewers glued to the TV sets.

Preeta and Karan's chemistry is one of the major highlights of the show. Lovingly called PreeRan, the couple indeed looks good together. Besides the leads, the supporting cast's acting skills are also highly appreciated. With high TRP rating, the team of Kundali Bhagya has to work for several hours a day to bring in fresh episodes to its viewers everyday.

Well, with the hard work that the team puts in, no wonder they are paid a hefty fee for their performances. Take a look at the salary of Kundali Bhagya actors.

Shraddha Arya: Shraddha plays the central role of Preeta Karan Luthra. She is the daughter of Sarla and sister of Pragya (from Kumkum Bhagya). According to some reports, Shraddha works for most number of days in a month and charges Rs 60,000 per day and that's huge!

Dheeraj Dhoopar: Dheeraj, who plays the role of Karan Luthra, is Rishabh's brother and Preeta's husband. Dheeraj also works for maximum days in a month and reportedly takes home Rs 65,000 per day.

Manit Joura: Manit essays the role of Rishabh Luthra, Karan's elder brother and Sherlyn's husband. Manit's per day salary is estimated to be around Rs 55,000.

Anjum Fakih: Anjum as Srishti Arora, sister of Preeta's sister, gets paid Rs 50,000 per day, approximately.

Ruhi Chaturvedi: Ruhi, who plays the role of Sherlyn Rishabh Luthra, wife of Rishabh and Prithvi Malhotra's girlfriend, apparently takes home Rs 40,000 per day.

Sanjay Gagnani: Sanjay, who essays the role of Prithvi Malhotra, Preeta's ex fiancé and Sherlyn's boyfriend, apparently charges Rs 40,000 per day as well.

Anisha Hinduja: Anisha, who plays the role of Rakhi Luthra, mother of Karan and Rishabh, apparently gets paid Rs 35,000 per day, while her on-screen husband Naveen Saini aka Mahesh Luthra, takes home Rs 30,000 as per day's salary.

Abhishek Kapur: Abhishek aka Sameer Luthra, Rishabh and Karan's cousin and Srishti's love interest, reportedly gets paid Rs 40,000 per day.

Supriya Shukla: Supriya as Sarla Arora, mother of Pragya, Bulbul, Preeta and Srishti's mother takes home Rs 30,000 per day.