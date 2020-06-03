Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has been charming the viewers from last three years in Kundali Bhagya. And is anxiously waiting for the work to resume.

Known for ruling the television space for over years, the actor is currently spending his quality time amid the lockdown with his wife cooking and doing household chores.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke at length on kickstarting the shoot of Kundali Bhagya, will he opt for a pay cut and if he would like to take up any other show apart from Kundali Bhagya and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On spending his lockdown days

I am cooking a lot for Vinny these days and making the best use of my time. I help Vinny in household work and do the usual chores.

On getting back to shoot

I miss being on shoots. However, nothing has been intimated to me regarding the shoot as of now. But I would love to get back.

Changes that will be implemented post the lockdown

The new normal is all set to sync in, we will need to make new set of rules and regulations. As far as I know there will be minimum people on the set, only a few important cast members will be present.

On taking a pay cut if required

I know the industry has suffered, and we all will have to keep patience during these testing times. Having said that, I can't say anything about the pay cut. I will see how things function.

On taking up other roles besides doing Kundali Bhagya

Yes, I have been offered a lot of roles, some worked out and some didn't. But as of now. At the moment, I wouldn't like to venture into anything else and would love to focus on Kundali Bhagya. Once we start shooting will know how thertole shapes up ahead.

On how Kundali Bhagya changed his life

It has changed my life professionally and personally both. During Sasural Simar Ka. I was appreciated for my role as a husband. While Kundali Bhagya I became more matured as an actor. My craft changed a lot. I could relate to a lot of many things. I grew each day and I am thankful to my fans for loving me so dearly.

On Vinny and Dheeraj coming back together for a show