Kapil Sharma and his co-actors of The Kapil Sharma Show have resumed shooting for the new episodes in the film city after 125 days under lockdown. The crew members were seen taking extra precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

And while the scenario is undoubtedly different from pre-Covid times, Kapil Sharma revealed that he has to avoid his daughter Anayra after he comes home after shoot.

Speaking about the precautions he has been taking at home, Kapil told Pinvilla, "Anayra was looking at me when I reached home wondering why am I not picking her up. But I avoided it for some time as safety precautions."

Kapil also revealed that they had been shooting without live audience but it was fun to be back on the sets and perform with his colleagues.

"I am happy that we have resumed shoot. The arrangements on the set are really good; there is a sanitising tunnel in place. The credit goes to the producers. Only my [spot] boy would be allowed to be with me in my vanity, and one writer and director. We rehearsed on stage only as it is an open space so the chances of maintaining social distancing were better there. Later, we performed in front of Archana Puran Singh ji. There was no audience, only 4-5 people from the crew were present. That was new. We obviously missed having the live audience but it was still fun," he said.

He further added, "It was fun to reunite with everyone. This was the first time we went on such a long break so this came as a relief. This year is all about survival and moving ahead keeping precautions in mind. I did not shake hands with anyone on sets, we kept sanitising our hands, but it was all worth it."

Kapil also went on to reveal that his first celebrity guest post lockdown will be none other than Sonu Sood who has won million hearts by helping migrants reach home during lockdown crisis.