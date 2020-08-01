Actor Sonu Sood has been generously helping the people in need ever since the lockdown came into effect in India due to Covid-19 outbreak. Now, he has gone a step ahead by adopting three orphans from Telangana.

On Twitter, someone brought to his notice about three kids from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district have lost their parents and they need help. "three kids lost thier parents from yadadri Bhuvanagiri district Telangana and These 3 Kids Dont have any body and the elder kid taking care. Now they became orphans.They are seeking your help. Please help them. [sic]" the message read.

Reacting to this message, "They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility," Sonu Sood tweeted.

Nine-year Old's Appeal

"I have seen several videos of Sonu Sood uncle helping the needy. If only such an uncle came to our rescue, I would like to become a doctor and take care of poor," The Times of India quotes nine-year-old Manohar of Atmakur as saying. The boy also has the responsibility of taking care of two younger siblings.

The children's father Sathyanarayana died a year ago. Their mother Anuradha, a daily wage worker, passed away recently and the villagers performed the last rites of the deceased.

"The aged parents of Anuradha are in no position to raise the children. Someone should come forward to help the children," the daily quotes a woman of the village as saying.

A few days ago, Sonu Sood had helped a woman who lost the job during the lockdown and started selling vegetables in Srinagar Colony for survival.