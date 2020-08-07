Sonal Vichare and Tushar Shetty wowed special guest Dharmesh and Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis, the judges of India's Best Dancer with their amazing performance in dance on demand concept.

India's Best Dancer has a variety of power-packed performances by top 11 contestants along with their choreographers, who are evaluated by the terrific trio – Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. The show will welcome a special guest who has carved a niche for himself in the dance domain and has also mentored a lot of aspiring dancers in his career. He is none other than Dharmesh.

The contestants are giving their best performances to win the coveted title and the competition is getting tougher with each passing week. Keeping up with the rising expectations, Contestant Sonal Vichare along with choreographer Tushar Shetty, showcased a novel concept on the stage of India's Best Dancer. They presented a "dance on demand" concept, which will be seen on Indian television for the very first time. The concept was not only challenging but required a lot of hard work and practice.

Their performance was divided into four parts for each judge. Before starting, they presented two options to each judge. They began by asking Dharmesh where he had to choose what kind of performance he would like to see. Geeta chose Sonal's power over Tushar's swag. Terence Lewis opted for duet performance. Malaika picked a song for them. This made their performance more interactive and thrilling.

Dharmesh complimented Sonal for her strength and power. He said, "There is a difference between Tushar's height and your height, but the impact of power is the same. And Tushar, your choreography was amazing. It is not easy to prepare for eight acts in one week. This is a unique concept. You guys have worked really hard and what a superb thought."

This unique and challenging concept, which will be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television at 8PM this weekend was praised by all four judges. Geeta added, "I loved the concept and its newness, it was interactive. You guys were ready for all options as well, which means there was a lot of preparation."

Before giving them a standing ovation, Terence said, "I feel you need a different viewpoint to see this act. If you are creative, it is not always important to score full marks. Sometimes you must go beyond numbers and take risks. You guys have taken a big risk by presenting something so new which does not have a benchmark to compare with. This is an interesting concept. It is important to showcase new ideas, too. Thank you for taking that leap of faith."