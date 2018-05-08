Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding has special guests and they are not from Bollywood. A Pakistani family from London is in Mumbai, India, to attend the much-talked about wedding of the year.

Businessmen brothers Aneel and Nabeel Musarrat, who are close to Anil Kapoor, have flown to Mumbai from Manchester with their family members to attend Sonam's wedding functions.

The Musarrat family is the only Pakistani family that has received the invitation, thenews.com.pk reported. According to the publication, the Musarrat family wants to bridge the gap between India and Pakistan.

"Aneel and Nabeel are bridging the gap between India and Pakistan towards peace and love. They are attending the full length of wedding events spread over four days with their family members. They reached Mumbai to begin celebrations," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The report further said that Anil and Nabeel have known each other for more than 25 years now. "Their families have grown up together and they all love each other. The wedding is a big event in the Bollywood calendar and being attended by respected producers, directors and important personalities from around the world," the source added.

Aneel and Nabeel attended the mehendi and sangeet ceremony wearing white kurtas and pajamas in tune with the theme of the ceremony. They even posed for a photo with the bride Sonam Kapoor and groom Anand Ahuja and other Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Shekhar Kapur, Rekha and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sonam and Anand's wedding function began Sunday evening with the mehendi ceremony, followed by sangeet ceremony Monday evening. The couple tied the knot in Bandra May 8 and will hold a reception Tuesday evening for all the celebrities and family members.

Take a look at all the photos of Aneel and Nabeel with Bollywood celebs: