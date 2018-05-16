The 71st Cannes Film Festival is happening and Bollywood divas are out rocking the red carpet with their ravishing looks and amazing style. We recently saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi and Kangana Ranaut slaying it with their goddess attires. Now, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Mahira Khan have also joined the club.

The actress looked elegant in a nude colored gown with a long lemon colored trail, designed by Vera Wang. She paired the look with Chopard and Amrapali jewels, keeping it minimal. Her hair was tied up in a low bun with loud eye makeup and simple lips.

Sonam looked like a summer fairy walking down the red carpet while representing L'Oreal as their brand ambassador. Earlier Sonam was spotted walking the red carpet in a beautiful off-white embellished lehenga by Ralph and Russo.

The PadMan actress recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The lavish wedding was the biggest buzz in Bollywood with a star-studded guest list that included all her cousins and friends of the Kapoor family. Videos from the wedding that went viral on the internet showed bigwigs like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Bachchans and many more celebrating Sonam and Anand's nuptials.

The actress has an upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. The film is based on four childhood friends who get together after many years to celebrate the marriage of one of their friends. They soon realize how much their lives have changed. The film is set to release on June 1st with the trailer already creating a buzz among the audience.

Check out some more pics of Sonam Kapoor from Cannes 2018: