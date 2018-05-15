Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with long time beau Anand Ahuja recently in a grand wedding ceremony. While the marriage was highly talked about, Sonam's wedding ring is now making the noise for its price.

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja presented a diamond ring to the actress on their wedding, and it looks stunning on her finger. However, it's the cost of the ring that is likely to stun you more.

According to SpotboyE, price of Sonam's wedding ring is Rs 90 lakh. The report also stated that Sonam's hubby owns a property of Rs 3,000 crore, and if that's true, it wouldn't be a very big deal for him to impress his wife with Rs 90 lakh wedding ring.

Although Sonam has now entered the club of divas with the most expensive wedding rings, the price of her ring is less than that of Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli added to Anushka's beauty with a ring worth Rs 1 crore, according to the same report.

While Sonam and Anand's marriage ceremony was more or less private in nature, the reception party was a crazy event. It was attended by several big stars from the industry, who just rocked the dance floor with their quirky steps.

Stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and many others shook leg on popular songs, enthralling everyone present there. Social media is filled with pictures and videos of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently making her presence felt at Cannes. Soon her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.