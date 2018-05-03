Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been busy shooting for Karan Johar's epic drama Kalank but he has taken out time for Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Varun's and Arjun Kapoor's friendship is well-known in the industry as the duo has been seen together hosting award shows and as guests in talks shows. The chemistry between them is amazing and entertaining.

Varun's well-known director dad David Dhawan and Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor have also had a long association in Bollywood. Sonam and Varun often met at the sets where their dads worked, and the Kapoors and Dhawans have been good friends because of their Bollywood collaboration.

A source told DNA, "David and his family are invited to all the celebrations at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's home. David's sons Rohit and Varun are good friends with Arjun, Sonam, and Harshvardhan."

Varun is keen on attending Sonam's wedding and has requested the director of Kalank to allow him to leave early from the shoot May 7 and 8.

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi ceremony will take place May 7 at Anand and Sonam's home at Bandra-Kurla Complex. After the wedding ceremony, a grand party will be hosted by the couple's parents at The Leela on May 8.

The couple has decided to go eco-friendly by sending out e-invites. Sonam Kapoor's childhood friends from the industry and all her other friends from her social circle are invited.

A source revealed to DNA, " Varun is keen to attend the dos that will be held in the evening. And so, he will wrap up his work early on those two days."

The couple also has mentioned a dress code in the invite. The dress code for mehendi ceremony is Indian festive shades, Indian traditional for the wedding, and Indian or western formal for the party.

The wedding is the talk of the town because of the star-studded guest list. The fans can't wait to see what Sonam Kapoor will wear and the pictures from the wedding.