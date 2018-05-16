Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married on May 8 in Mumbai, are reportedly on a house hunting spree. The couple were apparently checking out property in the city of dreams as Sonam wants to stay close to her parents' home. The couple are yet to zero in on a property as the Veere Di Wedding star is currently skeptical about moving out from her father Anil Kapoor's house.

In fact, even Anil Kapoor wants his daughter Sonam and son-in-law to stay in the Kapoor bunglow.

"It is true that the couple was checking out some property in Mumbai close to her parents' home. But they didn't zero in on anything they liked. Honestly, Anil (Kapoor) wants Sonam and her husband to stay in the Kapoor bungalow," a family friend of the Kapoors was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The newly-wed couple is currently facing a dilemma whether to make Mumbai or Delhi as their home. While Sonam's career is in Mumbai, Anand's business and family are in Delhi.

So the chances are that Sonam might have to keep shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi until they zero in on a property.

"Anand's business and family are in Delhi. Sonam's home and career are in Mumbai. For some time at least she will be shuttling between the two cities," the family friend said.

Sonam is currently dazzling at the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival where she is fulfilling her commitment as a L'oreal Paris brand ambassador.

She was seen walking the red carpet wearing a nude colored gown with a long lemon colored trail designed by Vera Wang. Earlier she walked the red carpet in an off-white embellished lehenga by Ralph and Russo.

Her husband Anand Ahuja, who couldn't accompany his ladylove at the prestigious film festival due to his work commitments, has been going gaga over her every look on Instagram.