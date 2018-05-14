Sonam Kapoor had the perfect big fat Indian wedding. Who's who of the Bollywood industry graced the ceremony but some people, who are currently working with Anil Kapoor were reportedly omitted from the guest list which eventually hurt them.

According to DNA, Sonam didn't bother to invite Race 3 director, Remo D'Souza and producer Ramesh Taurani to her wedding.

"Some of Anil's co-actors from the film were also not invited," the publication quoted a source as saying. The report also stated that the guest list was finalized by Sonam herself. Well, they certainly have reasons to feel bad, considering the fact that Anil has been shooting for the film, and it is slated for release next month.

Meanwhile, Sonam has changed her name to Sonam K Ahuja after her marriage, and her move was criticised by noted author and feminist Taslima Nasreen.

Nasreen had taken to Twitter and targeted Sonam for changing her name after marriage, and said that these film stars make "modern" dialogues in films, but when it comes to reality, believe in patriarchy.

"After marrying Anand Ahuja,Sonam Kapoor changed her name to Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.Will Anand Ahuja change his name to Anand Ahuja-Kapoor?They may wear modern dresses,utter modern dialogues on screen,in real life most film industry ppl r not modern.Believe in patriarchy&superstitions [sic]," she had tweeted.

The attack on the newlyweds was also because she calls herself a "true feminist", and had often spoken against existing patriarchal systems.

On the other side, videos of several stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and many others at the reception party had gone viral on social media.