Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam K Ahuja was spotted slaying it at the red carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival. While there were other Bollywood divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone on the red carpet, Sonam caught the attention of the international media for more than just her stunning attire.

The actor attended the film festival shortly after she got married to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Following the ceremonies and elaborate customs of an Indian wedding, the new bride walked the red carpet of Cannes with the bridal mehendi.

Sonam wore a beautiful off-shoulder nude tulle gown by Vera Wang with a wispy yellow trail that made her look like a summer fairy. She paired it up with a sparkling canary diamond earring, bold eyes and simple lips. While the look was stunning on its own, what turned heads around the most was the traditional Indian mehendi.

Sonam got featured in the American Vogue, one of the leading international fashion brands. The brand's Indian version has featured Sonam multiple times for her unique fashion sense. The actor this time grabbed the attention of International brands with her mehendi and gown combination.

The Kapoor daughter's wedding was a hot topic in Bollywood these past few weeks, especially owing to the star-studded guest list with some of the most prominent names in the industry, many of whom were the bride's extended family.

Sonam Kapoor has never failed to make a fashion statement at the event she attends. The actor was showing off her amazing attires in various places in Cannes. This is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has impressed fans, she has been attending Cannes almost every year as the brand ambassador of LO'real.

Meanwhile, Sonam K Ahuja is all set for the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is set to release on June 1.