Bollywood actresses Sonam K Ahuja and Swara Bhaskar seem to appear together a lot not only as co-stars but also as close friends ever since they worked together in films like Raanjhana, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding. The actors became very close to each other as they spent a lot of time together during the promotions of the films.

Sonam has expressed her intentions of directing a film quite a few times but was never able to so far due to the casting offers the actress couldn't refuse she was never able to pursue her directorial interest.

However, Sonam recently revealed to Mid-Day that she is working on her first directorial project and that it's an idea that was on her mind for a very long time. The actress seemed to be all praises for Swara and said that she wanted to cast her in the project.

I have a couple of stories written for Swara. As colleagues, we interact a lot, and so, it's easy for me to envision her in different roles. I am sure whenever the project rolls, it will turn out to be an amazing association. There are so many actors who leave me awestruck with their talents.

Swara too expressed her excitement by saying, "Sonam will make for a great director because she has some amazing ideas, besides having a great vision. I am looking forward to the day when she starts the project. She is one of my favourite people in the world. We have a great working relationship."

Sonam and Swara recently appeared in the film Veere Di wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania, released on June 1. The film was directed by Shashanka Gosh and is the third largest grosser on the first day of release at the Box Office.