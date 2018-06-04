Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had been keeping busy with 71st Cannes Film Festival and later the promotional activities of her newly released film Veere Di Wedding ever since she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai.

But it looks like the film's good response at the box office has brought some respite to the actress who will now celebrate her 33rd birthday on June 9 with her husband and sister Rhea Kapoor at their London house.

"I'm going to be in London for work. So, Anand (Ahuja) is coming with me. My sister Rhea (Kapoor) will join us, too. It's going to be a small celebration - we will go out for lunch, dinner and chill," Sonam told DNA when asked about her birthday plans.

She also regretted the fact that her friends won't be there with her during the celebration especially Swara Bhasker whom she wanted to be in London with her.

"My friends, Shehlaa Khan and Samyukta Nair are the only ones who are coming with me. So, they will stay with Anand and me in our house there. We have just done it up — it's a nice, cozy three bedroom property. There's one more room and I want Swara to join us, but she won't be joining us," Sonam added.

Sonam Kapoor has been hitting headlines ever since she married Anand Ahuja. They dated for four years and were engaged for over a year before getting married. The couple earlier was spotted numerous times spending quality time in London for the past two years.

She also said that her life won't change much after getting married and will keep working like before.

Sonam was also in news for changing her name to Sonam K Ahuja on Instagram moments after she got tied the knot. Many questioned her views on feminism and trolled her mercilessly on social media. Recently she was trolled for wearing mangalsutra on her wrist but the actress remained unperturbed by the negative comments.

When Sonam was asked if trolls affect her, she told IANS, "No, it doesn't affect me because they are faceless people with no jobs. I feel sorry for them because the only reason they are commenting on my posts because I am of importance and they are not. They are trying to gain importance from that."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor's female buddy film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas has earned Rs 36.52 crores in the opening weekend.

On a related note, after celebrating her birthday, Sonam will return to India from London to shoot for the remaining portions of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which she will be seen sharing space with her dad Anil Kapoor.