Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was released on June 1 and has received an amazing response as it became the third highest opening day grosser at the box office this year.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news and posted: "Veere Di Wedding opens to 10.70 Crores on day 1! Third highest opener this year for a film without a hero and an adult rating! Clearly the future is female!"

Surprisingly, Sonam's ex-rival Deepika Padukone commented on her post and wrote: "Congratulations!& can't wait to watch the film!"

Instagram Screenshot

Sonam and Deepika have shared warm compliments for each other's work but they haven't been so close to each other. Earlier, the two had appeared in Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan together and made some controversial remarks about actor Ranbir Kapoor. On the next season, Sonam came with her father Anil Kapoor. Sonam took sly digs at Deepika on the show, she said that Deepika has an over-enthusiastic PR and she doesn't have a style of her own.

When Karan had asked Sonam about her equation with Deepika, she had said, "I really don't know her at all. The last proper interaction I had with her was on your couch, and that was years back. If someone asks me 'Between Priyanka and Deepika, who do you think is the better actor?' I think that they are both great actors, but I prefer Priyanka as an actor. That's my opinion, but that doesn't mean I don't like Deepika. I admire what she has done with her career, and she's doing very well. Honestly, I have too much going on in my life to be making statements about other people."

However, the air between the two actresses has now become lighter and the two actresses can be seen bonding now.