Karan Johar is a doting father and he's letting the world know it. Despite his busy work schedule, the ace filmmaker is seen taking his children, Yash and Roohi, to parties, hosting guests together and more just to spend more time with them.

While we see glimpses of it on and off, the Dharma Productions head recently took to Instagram to show how he puts the twins to bed. However, the twins chose to have some fun instead. The cute little munchkins, who were dressed ready for bed in their little nightwear, decided to jump into a screaming match and Karan blessed the world by giving everyone a glimpse of it.

The video shows Karan interacting with Yash and Roohi, who were standing on the crib when they suddenly decided to get into a screaming competition with someone behind the camera (we're guessing it was Alia Bhatt).

Karan's new video comes days after he shared a photo featuring Karan with Yash and Roohi photobombing it while they were headed to Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday party. The trio walked into the party wearing baby pink.

The director-producer had welcomed the twins via surrogacy. They were kept in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit after they were born prematurely. Karan brought them home at the end of March 2017.

In an interview to IANS, Karan spoke about how life has changed ever since the twins became a part of his life. "The mornings start from two beautiful faces and ends with two beautiful faces. How am I balancing it (work and personal life) I have always done six things at one time. So for me I am doing seven things at one time now. It's no different. Being a parent is a huge responsibility and I am so happy that I'm co-parenting with my mother. It's a blessing that she's at home with the babies everyday. It's a beautiful feeling," he said.

Check out Yash and Roohi's screaming match video here: