Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, was mercilessly trolled when she was spotted wearing her mangalsutra, a sacred necklace that a groom ties around a brides neck in an Indian wedding ceremony, on her wrist during the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was sporting a custom-made mangalsutra which has symbols of both Sonam and Anand's star signs - hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right). These are complimented by a Solitaire in the centre. But Twitter users slammed the new bride for disrespecting the Indian culture and insulting the sacred symbol of an Indian marriage.

"Mangalsutra is not compulsion but it is love by wife for her husband. And it should always be nearby heart for which it is weared [sic] in neck. This bollywood is declining our culture day by day as they grow up in foreign. So they are mixture of indian+foreign," a Twitter user wrote.

"Do you really think a sane person will go to watch Veere Di Wedding. @sonamakapoor abused mangalsutra in movie and later being found designing the one for herself. As she rightly said in movie jb tk bc mangalsutra gale me nahi padta life incomplete rehte hai," another user tweeted.

Another user trolled Sonam for her lecture on feminism in her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding. "Just a thought feminism par lecture dene wali @sonamakapoor ko bhi ab mangalsutra pehana padega but according to veere di wedding ye to feminism ke naam par dhabha hai."

"Why not try as an anclete... Tradition, feminism...i don't think they know actual meaning of These valuable words. ..and These kind of show off people thought "modern" themselves "say in one word total "chutiyapa"... Villagers are better than this.." another user slammed Sonam.

One user wrote, "So mangal sutra can be wore as bracelet. Wtf is you don't follow religion don't. Why all this drama?" while another said, "Now she feels equalled men.. means she thinks men don't have explicit identity for marriage so they flirt and now she can as well like them ..Jaganmatas become this."

Meanwhile, after dazzling the 71st Cannes film festival, Sonam has been busy promoting Veere Di Wedding which is slated to release on June 1. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles.