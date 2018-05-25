Those who had closely followed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding ceremonies must have come across hashtag 'Everyday Phenomenal' which the entire Kapoor family had been using while posting pictures from the celebration. But what is the meaning of these two words, you may wonder. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has finally explained the meaning and it is all about appreciation, positivity, and gratitude.

Read the full unedited text of Anand Ahuja's Instagram post here.

"The meaning & notion behind #everydayphenomenal is best described by this poem, one of my favorites, below: ••• "Who has not found the heaven below

Will fail of it above.

God's residence is next to mine

His furniture is love."

#EmilyDickinson

•••

#MahatmaGandhi taught us that our words become our actions which in turn become our habits, our values and ultimately our destiny. #EverydayPhenomenal reminds @sonamkapoor of the importance of appreciation, positivity, and gratitude...that happiness is not something you get, it's something you are.

#EverydayPhenomenal #fbf."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8 in a traditional Sikh ceremony at Sonam's aunt's bungalow in Mumbai and the who's who of Bollywood descended to shower their blessings upon the newly wedded couple.

After wrapping up the wedding celebration, Sonam flew off to Cannes Film Festival 2018 while Anand went to Delhi to fulfil their respective work commitments. Recently, the newlyweds were seen spendin some quality time with each other in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 1.