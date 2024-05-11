The cast of Heeramandi is enjoying the success the show has received. While the star cast is receiing applause for their acting, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal has been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity. From 'expressionless' to 'nepotism product', the starlet has faced massive trolling in the last few days.

Now, a video of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal has ensued a discussion on Reddit. In the video, that is from a news channel, Sharmin can be seen reciting her dialogue from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Reddit users were quick to comment on Sonakshi Sinha couldn't stop her laughter and Aditi Rao Hydari rolled her eyes.

Comments

"Oh my god sonakshi can barely control herself. Itna flat delivery - what was slb thinking casting this talentless person," wrote a user. "what was slb thinking casting this talentless person. Seems like people don't really think while casting their relatives," another user wrote. "i just know they have a group chat without her in it," a reddit user commented.

"Sona was holding that laugh soo hard," another reddit user wrote. "I think it's physically impossible for her to move her face!!!!" one comment read. "I don't think so there will be any 'next role' for Sharmin. If she has an ounce of shame she would herself quit acting," another comment read.

"She wants to laugh but she can't, sonakshi is just like me," one more comment read. "Aditi gave the bombastic side eye," a person wrote. "It's like when my friends do presentations and I'm presenting with them while controlling my laughter," and "I thought she was bad in the series, her real accent / affect is even worse" were some more comments on the thread.

What did you think of the series and Sharmin Segal's acting. Let us know in the comments section.