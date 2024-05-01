Instagram

After ruling the celluloid for decades and giving back-to-back hits. Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has forayed into OTT with magnum opus Heermandi. The film has a stellar star cast comprising of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

Set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

The series talks about a group of courtesans set against the volatile backdrop of India's independence struggle in the 1940s.

Heeramandi is a visual delight with a larger-than-life set, heavy costumes and jewellery that will leave you spellbound.

The cinematic brilliance is filled with passion, love, and enmity and shows the quest to fight for the right.

The first review of the series is out.

Netizens have taken to social media and shared their take on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama. A section of netizens were spellbound by the artistic, cinematic experience which has SLB's magical touch, while a section of netizens were left unimpressed.

Noted film critic wrote, " . Despite its extraordinary grand sets ,the series lacks a compelling story and most importantly ROOH, making it a tedious and boring watch at over 7 hours long. While Manisha Koirala shines,Rest of the star cast fails to make a mark [ such magnum opus show requires atleast one A LIST STAR to justify the grandeur] . The overall lack of connection to the characters and impractical plot points make it fall short. "

He added, "Overall this MEGA BUDGET Web Series is a LET DOWN, even diehard #SLB fans might feel the same after watching it."

A user said, "Just watched #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #HeeramandiTheDiamondBaazar and its as grand as #Gameofthrones Thrones is. What a mesmerising experience! international-level Indian content for the global audience."

Another mentioned, "watched EP1 and.... and can assure you that the camerawork and artistic detailing in each frame have never been seen before in Bollywood. Bole to #Heeramandi."

The next one said, "#Heeramandi omg I am afraid to blink even! Ep1 and am already in love. Bhansali movies energizing every cell of my brain and transporting em to the places he leads us! Thanks man."

Another mentioned, "#Heeramandi is fascinating. Halfway through the 1st episode & relishing every scene. For a #SanjayLeelaBhansali fan, it is like having 8 films by him... together. #SonakshiSinha is stunning & @mkoirala steals the show. Don't want this extravaganza to end."

A section of netizens weren't captivated

A user wrote, "Could anyone get past the first 15 minutes of #Heeramandi? I mean great sets, but 2 songs within 15 mins & no plot in sight and terrible story telling."

Another mentioned, "Biggest disappointment.."

The next one mentioned, "My quick thoughts on #Heeramandi Sonakshi Sinha follows up Dahaad with a power house performance to the point that the show becomes weaker when it loses focus from the Game Of Thrones war between her and Manisha Koirala's MalikaJaan"

SLB on Heeramandi

During a press conference, Bhansali described 'Heeramandi' as his most ambitious project yet. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one."

Heermandi is streaming on Netflix.