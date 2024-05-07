Instagram

Ever since Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar dropped on Netflix, actress Sharmin Segal who plays the role of Alamzeb in the series has been at the receiving end of trolling. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin, has been subjected to brutal trolling and backlash. Many on social media have been calling her 'expressionless' and just a work of 'nepotism'.

Sharmin getting trolled

Such intense has been the trolling that the actress has had to disable comments in her latest Instagram posts. Now, her Heeramandi co-star, Shruti Sharma has come out in support of her. Shruti has revealed that she wasn't aware of the actress getting trolled. She added that like everyone on the sets, Sharmin had also put in her effort and did her best.

Shruti Sharma comes out in support

"Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do," she told Pinkvilla.

Shruti further added that trolling is a negative thing and can lead to mental harassment. She also said that the news of Segal being trolled has left her concerned for the actress. "Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now," she added.

On her own character, Saima, left open ended, Shruti said that maybe Sanjay Leela Bhansali has something in mind for the character. The actress has been receiving a lot of love and adulation for her performance in the show.