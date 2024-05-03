Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has premiered on Netflix and has received mixed response. While everyone seems to be bowled over by the grandeur and magnanimity of the sets and outfits, many have raised questions on casting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal has played one of the key roles of Alamzeb in the series.

Sharmin faces backlash on acting

Many on social media were quick to comment that the actress bagged the role only for being SLB's niece. The Malaal actress has also been facing backlash for her expressions in the show.

"I really dont like her as alam .. no expression same expression? Kyun bhai," asked a user.

"You did the most boring acting yaar... no expression at all," another user opined.

"You were the worst part about Heeramandi," a social media user commented.

"Literally everyone else fit in casting wise except for you," another social media user wrote.

Negative comments on her post

"Ruined the series," read a comment.

"The most inexpressive actress I have ever seen," another comment read.

"This face right there!!! Throughout the whole series," read one more of the comments. "nepotism got her this role, she's so wooden!" another one of the comments read. "Same expression throughout the series no movement in eyebrows at all," one more person opined.

"@sharminsegal disabling comments will not stop people from telling you the truth. My girl needs an acting class desperately. Seriously so much screen space only because you're related to @bhansaliproductions , and an astounding & talented actress like Richa Chadha gets 2 episodes!? What the actual hell?" one more person raised some questions.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles. The 8-episode series is available to be seen on the OTT giant.