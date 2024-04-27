Fardeen Khan is all set to make a massive comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He will be seen playing the role of Wali Mohammed. The much-anticipated web series boasts of an incredible star cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharwari Wagh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman. Very few know that Fardeen Khan was rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali back in 2000s.

When Fardeen was rejected

Fardeen Khan has now revealed that he had once gone to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali to seek an opportunity to work with him. The Prem Aggan actor revealed that the two of them met, sat together, talked for 15-20 mins but then SLB rejected him right then and there. Bhansali reportedly told him, "You know Fardeen I don't think we can work because I don't see that fire in your eyes."

Fardeen has now said that he thanked him for saying it as that is what he needed to hear back then, no matter how brutal it sounded. "At that time of course it felt brutal and I told him this time that even if that sounded brutal at the time, that's exactly what I wanted to hear, I needed to hear rather. I thanked him for it," he said in an interview.

How he bagged the role

Talking about how he bagged the role of Wali, Khan revealed that the casting director saw him at an event or probably on TV attending an event where they felt he could suit the role. He revealed that since he had been away from films for so long, they wanted to first see if he would suit the part. However, there was no audition for it.

"20 minutes into the meeting, Mr Bhansali came along to take a look at me. We had met previously too. And when he was convinced, he agreed to do a look test. I couldn't believe my luck. I was just so grateful for the opportunity," he added in an interview.