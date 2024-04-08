Sanjay Leela Bhansali's foray into OTT with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is eagerly anticipated. After dropping the first two songs of the magnum opus, the maker has given a sneak peek at their character sketches.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is set to make his acting comeback with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix.

On Saturday, the actor dropped the first-look poster of himself on his social media handle.

Fardeen looked ethereal in traditional wear, exuding royal vibes.

He will be essaying the role of Wali Mohammed in the period drama series.

The Netflix post was captioned, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix!"

Netizens lauded his look and are waiting with bated breath to see him in Heeramandi.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Wohoooo can't wait to see this Far."

Another added, "I'm eager to watch the cast unfold, seems really cool."

A third wrote, "Can't wait! Been a while seeing an actor project unaffected style panache that comes so naturally!! Already know you're going to be super Fantastic."

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, apart from Fardeen Khan, stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test."

Fardeen's comeback after a 14-year hiatus.

Fardeen Khan last appeared on the big screen in Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor had gone on a sabbatical, being completely away from movies and even social media.

Let's take a look at the complete cast of the film.