Kapil Sharma is known for his television shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show. And now after entertaining the masses for over a decade the comedian star is back with a new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India.

The show premiered on Saturday and the episode featured guests from the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who shared heartwarming anecdotes about Late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor also praised Ranbir's parenting skills.

Ranbir Kapoor is the best father unlike Rishi who was a strict father: Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor said, "But I must tell you, he's the best father. I have seen many fathers but I haven't seen anyone like him. She keeps looking for him and loves to play with her dad. Alia is a good mother."

Neetu said that Ranbir Kapoor is a hands-on father, she said "One thing I want to tell you, is all his expressions are for the screen. In real life, he's a very, like, yeah, okay, fine. He doesn't react much to things. For the first time, when Raha comes, you should see his face. It's full of expressions. He goes like this, you know, he's so happy. So I told him, I said, for the first time I see some expressions on your face to see your daughter like that."

Ranbir Kapoor also said that he wants to get Raha on the show

Neetu Singh praised the upbringing of her children, Ranbir and Riddhima, and credited her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor for it.

Kapil asked Neetu Singh if Ranbir is as calm in real life as he is in the movie 'Barfi' or if he is more like the character from 'Animal.' Neetu Singh said, 'Can anything be calmer than Barfi? He is very calm. He is zen. It doesn't make any difference to him. There was so much noise about 'Animal' becoming a hit or not. It didn't mean anything to him.'

Ranbir and Riddhima's bond

Kapil asked Ranbir if he ever fought for Riddhima in school as depicted in the movie 'Animal'. Riddhima shared that she was a heavyweight champion and she used to beat up his friends. Ranbir jokingly said, "WWF was very popular when they were kids and they used to ape that."

Ranbir said, 'Now it feels bad, but I used to hit her a lot in childhood.' Neetu Singh also said, 'Whenever I went out, I used to tell him, "You won't touch my daughter."' Ranbir further said, 'After a fight, she used to go crying to mommy and say, "Mom, he hit me."'

About Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia make their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be one of last year's biggest blockbusters. Ranbir is gearing up to begin shooting for 'Ramayana'.