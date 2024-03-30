Famous rapper and performer Yo Honey Singh is one of the most loved singers, an entire generation still grooves to his songs. Some of the most loved songs include Blue Eyes, Dope Shope, High Heels among others.

The rapper was at his peak when life hit him hard. Honey Singh was away from the limelight and went into depression. His sudden disappearance and news of his undergoing treatment left his fans his fans disheartened.

There were reports that Honey Singh had battled alcoholism and was under the influence of drugs.

After a hiatus, Honey Singh is all se to establish his status in the music industry. Amid family feuds and drug abuse, the rapper is trying hard to make his impact with his music albums and live concerts.

Honey Singh requests his fans to stop taking Ganja-Vanja as it destroyed 5yrs of his life!

During a recent concert, Honey Singh shared an important piece of advice for his fans.

During his concert in Mumbai on Monday, Honey Singh during his performance said, Ganja -Vanja mat fuka karo, 5 years I wasted of my life doing this. Drink as much as you want."

About Badshah and Honey Singh's feud

Honey Singh also took a dig at Badshah. Without taking anyone's name, he said, "Everyone says, reply, reply... What should I reply... You people have already replied to all his comments very well. I need to open my mouth. It doesn't happen at all." As the crowd clapped for him, the singer said, "I don't need to speak. You guys are crazy yourself. Honey Singh is crazy and his fans are also crazy."

Badshah took a dig at Honey Singh's comeback

In 2023, Badshah took a dig at Honey Singh. He said, "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha..."

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela and Honey Singh collaborated for Love Dose 2. She celebrated her 30th birthday on the sets of their music video and Honey Singh gifted her a 24-carat gold birthday cake.