'Parineeti Chopra missing again': Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas jiju attend cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash [Reactions]

Mannara Chopra celebrated her 33rd birthday with the media, her family and close friends. Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. Celebrities like Sargun Mehta, and Ravi Dubey also joined the party in Mumbai on Friday night.

Mannara first thanked her fans for sending her cakes. She also gave the paparazzi cake and thanked them for being there for her always.

Priyanka feeds cake to Mannara on her birthday

Several inside videos and pictures from the birthday bash have surfaced online.

Mannara said, "Priyanka didi aayi, Nick jiju aaye....Unhone apne itne busy time mein, mere liye time nikala (Priyanka and Nick came...They took out time for me from their busy schedule), I feel blessed, I have a lot of gratitude."

After posing with Mannara, Priyanka fed cake to the birthday girl. Nick came up to pose for the photographers. Mannara also cut a cake as Priyanka and Nick joined her along with other family members. In a video, Priyanka took a tiny bit from a piece of cake as Mannara wanted to feed her.

Who wore what

Priyanka wore a white bralette with a matching skirt and silver heels. Nick opted for a printed white shirt, yellow pants and white sneakers. Mannara oozed oomph plunging neckline red flared dress She accessorized her look with a rose choker

Paparazzi mobbed Priyanka and Nick. However, they kept their calm and waved at the photogs with a smile.

Netizens once again quizzed about Parineeti's absence, a day before the actor was in the city for the trailer launch of her film Chamkili.

Mannara was slammed for not calling her housemates for her birthday party.

A user mentioned, "She can invite Riyaz Ali, Sargun, Ravi the people she met once or twice but she hasn't invited BB housemates this is the worst behaviour from Mannara because of this superiority complex of hers for 12 years. She does not have any friends from the industry, this is the worst behaviour even if she will separate parties for bb contestants ."

And despite being in the city, the actor didn't attend the birthday bash of Mannar.

To note, Parineeti Chopra was missing from the Holi bash of Priyanka that was held in Delhi, where Parineeti was staying at that time.

Earlier this month, Priyanka came to India with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.