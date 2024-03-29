Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never minces words and makes statements that grab headlines. After a successful stint for over a decade in Bollywood Kangana is all set to start a new chapter in politics.

Kangana joins politics

The actor on Monday announced that she has got a ticket to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections from her birthplace, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana revealed, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

The actor after the announcement was invited to Times Now Summit and the actor spoke unabashedly as always. This time she compared herself with SRK.

Kangana said, Shah Rukh Khan and she are the 'last generation of stars'.

Kangana was asked whether she joined politics because her movies were not doing well at the box office to which she pointed out to SRK and said he too delivered a string of flops before delivering the blockbuster hit Pathaan.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, actor Kangana Ranaut says, "... Congress could not accept my nomination from Mandi. They started doing cheap politics. Their leader Rahul Gandhi talks about destroying the 'shakti' in Hindus. Their spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/D53fySekCz — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Kangana said, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Duniya me aisa koi kalakar nahi hai jiski saari filmein hit hoti hain. Shah Rukh Khan ji ki dus saal filmein nahi chali fir Pathaan chali. Meri 7-8 saal koi nahi chali, fir Queen chali. Fir uske baad me kuchh acchi aayi. 3-4 saal phele Manikarnika chali. Abhi bhi Emergency aa rhi hai, ho sakta hai bohot acchi hit rahe. (Not at all. There is not a single actor across the world who has never had a flop. Shah Rukh Khan had consecutive flops for ten years. I did not have a single hit for 7-8 years before Queen happened. After that, there were a few good movies. Manikarnika came 3-4 years ago and it did well. My upcoming movie Emergency could be a big hit.)"

OTT does not create stars'

"In fact, because of OTT, actors now have more opportunities to showcase their talent. We are the last generation of stars, abhi OTT pe stars nahin ban rahe hain ( We don't get stars on OTT).

We are known faces, and by the grace of God, we are very much in demand. To waisa to kuch nahi hai (So, it's not like that). But it's just that I want to involve myself more with the real world than being consumed by the field of arts."

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency where she plays former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. She has also directed the film.