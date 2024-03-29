The wait is over as The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon has been released in the theatres today. The Honest Airline Heist movie has been getting mixed reviews from movie-goers. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

The two remixed songs Choli and Ghagra of the film have topped the chartbusters and movie-goers love the song and video of the film. Upon seeing the trailer of the film, several netizens guessed that the film was inspired by Kingfisher Airlines.

The trailer talks about airline crew staff not getting payments on time, and the airline going bankrupt. Not much left to guess there, is it?

Kareena Kapoor starrer Crew inspired by Kingfisher Airlines Debacle

During an event, director Rajesh Krishnan was also asked if the film was based on the infamous Kingfisher Airlines bankruptcy episode, and while he did not confirm the same, he admitted that it was "inspired by true events".

Vijay Walia = Vijay Mallya

Kohinoor Airlines = Kingfisher Airlines



He said, "Basically I think it's pretty much based on real-life incidents. All this is going on these days. Hum dekh hi rahe hain ki airlines industry ki actually vaat lagi padi hai (we have been witnessing that the airline industry is going through a torrid time), for whatever reasons."

The filmmaker added, "If you go back historically and try to understand what's happening, there will always be two sides to the story in terms of why are airline companies suddenly pulling down. But if you look at the human side of it and if you look at its environment, it's pretty much based on an environment. So yes, it is based on incidents that have happened in real."

The incidents in the film The Crew have been manipulated, however, the red colour costume of the Kohinoor airline staff mirrors that of the real-life Kingfisher Airlines, which ran into continuous losses, and high debts and finally shut down within seven years of commencing operation

Krishnan clarified that the story of Crew is a collective look at several commercial carriers in India. He told PTI, "It's not something we designed. There are like 15 airlines in the country that went bust. There are only about three airlines. Honestly, it's a smattering of all these airlines."

The Crew trailer includes a character named Vijay Walia who owns Kohinoor Airlines where Kareena, Kriti and Tabu work. Eagle-eyed fans think it's an indirect reference to Kingfisher Airlines which also went bankrupt like the film's fictitious Kohinoor Airlines.