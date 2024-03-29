Ever since Hardik Pandya was named as Mumbai Indians captain, he has been getting massively trolled for his below-average captaincy. Hardik Pandya was booed by the crowd during both matches. During SRH vs MI as well as MI vs GT the captain faced the ire of fans on the field as well as on social media.

Fans are unhappy that India's captain Rohit Sharma, who has been captain for MI for over years was replaced.

From memes to hatred, Hardik Pandya has been facing every bit of hate from fans of the franchise.

Fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet after Mumbai's match against Hyderabad

However, one such incident that moved Hardik Pandya deeply was when a fan of his touched his feet as a mark of respect after Mumbai lost to Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on March 27, Wednesday.

Despite the loss, Hardik fans made his day with his heart-warming gesture.

Upon seeing him touching his feet, Hardik was not just surprised but also got emotional and he kept his hands on his shoulders and clicked a picture with his fans. Hardik was all smiles while greeting his fans as the two shared a memorable moment. The fan took to 'X' to share the special video and captioned the post," My idol in Hyderabad, Thankyou idol."

WTH!!!!!

What kind of behavior is this chapri @RCBTweets ?



You don't have the right to touch anyone. Then what's the use of Law?



You can keep him in Jail/ Fine but you're attacking him in the stadium ?️ itself



Remember once VK leaves, even? don't care about you @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/vcb7tUngGQ — Praneeth (@fantasy_d11) March 27, 2024

The video went viral in no time and online fans weren't pleased with the fan's gesture and once again trolled Hardik.

Virat's fan breaches security amid an ongoing match and touches his feet

On Monday when RCB took on PBKS at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. A fan breached the security and went onto the playfield touched the feet of Virat and hugged him. The incident took place when Kohli was batting in the middle.

The fan who was clinging onto Kohli had to be forced out.

Meanwhile, another video has gone viral on social media shows that a fan who breached the security was seen getting thrashed by security staff.

This didn't go down well with the fans and they called out security personnel for their inhumane behaviour.

Team Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

PBKS XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Jitesh Sharam (wicketkeeper), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal.