It was indeed a day to remember as Sunrisers Hyderabad created history and made 277-3 which is the highest-ever Indian Premier League total as Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head helped SRH amass a win against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The second game of MI was played against Hyderabad and saw celebrities like Vijay Devakonda supporting SRH and Anu Malik supporting MI.

Deverakonda brothers Vijay and Anand watch SRH vs MI IPL match in Hyderabad

Several videos and pictures from the stadium have surfaced online that show Anu Malik looking tense and Vijay Devakonda enjoying the match.

On March 27, Vijay Deverakonda took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to share a photo with his brother. He captioned the post, "Winning (sic)," with a heart emoji. Vijay opted for a white t-shirt, black trousers and a black leather jacket for the match, while Anand Deverakonda wore an orange shirt with black trousers.

Vijay also shared a solo picture of him on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Winning (sic)," on the picture.

Anu Malik was also spotted at the stadium, looking serious during the match.

Vijay Deverakonda talking about Rohit Sharma during the pre-match show.

Vijay heaps praise on Rohit Sharma, "I saw a clip of him where he was saying, I don't do dance and then he started dancing. He does great workouts and push-ups. His mental and physical strength is commendable."

About Vijay and Anand Deverakonda's work front

Vijay awaits the release of his film 'Family Star' which also features Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' is supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Anand Deverakonda was last seen in 'Baby', directed by Sai Rajesh. The film also featured Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles.

Anand Deverakonda has 'Gam Gam Ganesha' and 'Duet' in the pipeline.

Team Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.