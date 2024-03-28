It has been a sensational game of cricket. An absolute marvel at Hyderabad but it was SRH that played exceptionally well and won the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made 277-3 for the highest-ever Indian Premier League total as Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head helped SRH create history against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Well and once again Hardik was criticised.

Hardik Pandya ready to create history by getting booed 14 out of 14 times in this IPL

And it looks like MI's new captain Hardik Pandya's misery is far from getting over. After facing the ire of the on-field crowd during GT vs MI match. The newly appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was booed again by the Hyderabad crowd during MI's second game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27.

The incident happened after he won the toss and his name was announced for him to step forward. He was massively booed by the crowd. Despite trolling Hardik kept his cool throughout at the toss.

SRH creates history in IPL

Fans waiting to welcome the GOAT and Captain Rohit Sharma.



Not to be stolen, nobody going to welcome Hardik Pandya as a captain of Mumbai Indians except chapri fans

It was raining sixes with 18 hits over the fence in 20 overs of Hyderabad's innings as the South African pair of Klaasen and Aiden Markram, who hit 42, posted an unbeaten stand of 116.

Memes erupted on social media on Hardik Pandya after SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 277

From jokes about Hardik Pandya's captaincy to highlighting Travis Head's being a beast and Hardik missing the World Cup Travis is just giving him what happened on November 19, 2023.

It's Travis Head and Pat Cummins vs a team Named "Indians" again

Captain Hardik Pandya was also criticised during the SunRisers Hyderabad innings for holding back Jasprti Bumrah, their best bowler. Bumrah walked into the attack in the 4th over, by which Head found his range, taking the team total to 40 for 0.

Bumrah bowled only one over until the 13th over of the innings and by then SunRisers had gone past 170, thanks to some sensational big-hitting from Head and young Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 7 sixes for his 23-ball 63.

After bringing him on board, MI even appointed the all-rounder as the captain of the time replacing their five-time winning skipper Rohit Sharma which irked MI fans who felt that Rohit hadn't been treated right by the franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.