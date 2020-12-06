Actor Fardeen Khan was last seen on the big screen in Mudassar Aziz's Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010. The film also starred Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma, with Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance.

However, the actor wasn't seen in showbiz for a very long time and stayed away from arclights. In the year 2016, Fardeen was massively trolled and body shamed for his weight. Fardeen took the criticism sportingly and remained unfazed by the mean comments.

And now it seems that 2020 is a turnaround year for him. This year is indeed a blessing in disguise for Fardeen as he has worked extremely hard on his fitness and body.

Fardeen Khan has lost oodles of weight!

Fardeen lost all the extra kilos he had put on and back in shape. On Saturday, he was spotted stepping out of casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office and looks like (quite literally) that the actor is ready to make a comeback to the acting world soon.

Users on social media, on the other hand, learnt a lesson in kindness after Fardeen's pictures surfaced online where people couldn't get over his drastic transformation and how handsome the actor looked.

Fardeen Khan : Chocolate boy to rosugulla boi. pic.twitter.com/6XJ4N81NoZ — SUPERaMAN (@superaman007) May 20, 2016

When a paparazzi shared pictures of a slim Fardeen on Instagram, fans flooded it with compliments. "Wow good to see him back," one wrote. "Still, this guy looks so handsome...He is one of the most good looking guy," another commented. "Omg wow... Looks so much better from even his younger days," a third wrote.

The casting director himself confirmed that Fardeen is planning a comeback when approached by a leading publication.

Mukesh Chhabra confirms Fardeen is all set to make a comeback.

As per reports in ETimes, Mukesh Chhabra confirmed that Fardeen is planning a comeback, he said, "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."

On the personal front

In 2017, Fardeen Khan shared the first picture of his and wife Natasha Madhwani's newborn son. The couple has named their baby Azarius Fardeen Khan. The actor posted the photo on Twitter and thanked fans and well-wishers for their love.

Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. ❤️Diani, Natasha & FK. pic.twitter.com/Xm5O2jHSZ7 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 13, 2017

"Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK," he captioned the picture. This is the couple's, second baby. They have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan, who was born in 2013.