Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh escaped a major mishap. The day before yesterday, a fire broke out at Bollywood actor Fatima's house in Mumbai. The actor revealed on her social media account that a small fire broke at her place and in a panic state, she called the Mumbai fire department and they handled the situation in no time.

Fatima thanked the Mumbai fire brigade department for taking care of the situation.

Sharing a picture of a fire engine, Fatima wrote, "A small fire broke out at my place right now, and in a panic state I called the fire department. They were here in no time and took care of the situation. Thank you so much @mumbai_fire_brigade.." (sic).

On the work front

Fatima was last seen in Suraj Pe Manganl Bhari and Ludo; both her films were released in November. Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, was released on Netflix. In the movie, she was paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. This was the first new film to release in theatres after the lockdown.

Apart from that, Fatima has appeared in various Bollywood films and popular television shows.

Speaking about the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, the actor told Pinkvilla: