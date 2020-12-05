Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh escaped a major mishap. The day before yesterday, a fire broke out at Bollywood actor Fatima's house in Mumbai. The actor revealed on her social media account that a small fire broke at her place and in a panic state, she called the Mumbai fire department and they handled the situation in no time.
Fatima thanked the Mumbai fire brigade department for taking care of the situation.
Sharing a picture of a fire engine, Fatima wrote, "A small fire broke out at my place right now, and in a panic state I called the fire department. They were here in no time and took care of the situation. Thank you so much @mumbai_fire_brigade.." (sic).
On the work front
Fatima was last seen in Suraj Pe Manganl Bhari and Ludo; both her films were released in November. Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, was released on Netflix. In the movie, she was paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. This was the first new film to release in theatres after the lockdown.
Apart from that, Fatima has appeared in various Bollywood films and popular television shows.
Speaking about the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, the actor told Pinkvilla:
Mujhe Laga tha mera career khatam. I was dropped out of films. I was getting work, but those were not the kind that I wanted to do. Either you have to do what you get or hold back, so I held back. I decided that because it's been tough to be part of this industry, and I wanted to be in a position to choose. So I made a choice, and I gave myself two years to make the kind of choices that I want to make. If those choices aren't helping my career, then I'll do whatever comes my way. Until then, I'll only do what makes me happy. Bohut mushkil se launch aur entry mili hai, I'll not let it go. It was heartbreaking and disappointing, I felt my career is over. But at the same time, I didn't want to give up. It's great that I got to experience the best and worst in a matter of two years. I understand a producer's mind. I get it that they want to bank on an actor who's worth their money and is commercially viable, rather than risking their money on someone who has just given a flop. I felt bad, I kept thinking that agar film flop ho gayi toh kaam nahi milega kya? But I also understand their point. Tomorrow, if I'm doing better, they will come to me and I'll work with them."