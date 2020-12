2020 has been the toughest year for the world. But December 3, 2020, made us forget every misery that we faced this year. (at least for some time). All thanks to Diljit Dosanjh and Kangna Ranaut's Twitter battle. For the first time in the history of social media, netizens have applauded Punjabi superstar Diljit for roasting Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut live for almost 6 hours.

For the ones who are unversed with the ongoing situations here's how the battle of Twitter between Diljit and Kangana started

Recently, as photos of the farmers' protests in Delhi went viral on social media, actor Kangana Ranaut made a distasteful remark about an old female farmer on her way to the protest.

In her tweet (now deleted) she compared a photo of an old female farmer with a photo of Bilkis Bano, the 'dadi' from the Shaheen Bagh protests who was on Time Magazine's List of 100 Most Influential People in 2020. Kangana tweeted that this 'dadi' was available for hire as a protestor for '₹100'.

However, the photos are actually of a different woman. The old farmer is Mahinder Kaur, who even called out Kangana Ranaut for tweeting such disparaging remarks about her. Additionally, it has never been proved that Bilkis Bano is a protestor 'for-hire', as Kangana so easily claimed.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is quite vocal over various issues, gave a piece of fact check to Kangana Ranaut. And this was enough to trigger Kangana. That lead to a heated argument between the two on social media. Diljit won millions of hearts as he kept giving Kangana a befitting reply for her stark comments.

Neither Kangana nor Diljit was ready to back down, and it was Twitterati that enjoyed the social media battle thoroughly.

Let's take a look at some of the wittiest memes doing the rounds on Twitter:

Well, we all know how much Kangna loves Karan Johar. The Panga actor dragged Karan's name amidst her battle with Diljit. Tweeple had their share of laughs and were left in splits as Karan Johar started to trend on Twitter out of nowhere.

Calling it now only: Kangana will block Diljit — Andre Borges (@borges) December 3, 2020

Karan Johar whenever Kangana ranaut fights or argue with anyone: pic.twitter.com/0fAgMPPFcy — ANKUR (@ankur_16n) December 3, 2020

#DiljitDosanjh Vs #KanganaRanaut



Diljit-5

Kangana-0



We are all behaving like those school kids jinke saamne ladai hoti hai aur wo excitement mein dekhte rehte hain?? — Sayema (@_sayema) December 3, 2020

Diljit : you disrespected our mothers by calling them 100₹ women



Kangana : Tu Karan Johar ki chaat le



the argument : pic.twitter.com/dYyxl5hrTr — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2020

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE??



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

me waiting for diljit’s next jaw-dropping response to kangana’s trash responses like : pic.twitter.com/D917sWCLCN — jas ?✨ (@_jazz21) December 3, 2020

Welcome to another day of Kangana Vs Common Sense ??? — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 3, 2020

Diljit was unstoppable as he also gave it back to few ardent supporters of Kangana Ranaut.

Senior ? @KanganaTeam



Eney Sadi Bazurag Maata Nu Maada Boleya Odon Kithey c Apan?



Onu Hai Koi Akal Apne Ton Vaadey Nu Kiddan Bolida? Lagda Senior Da..



Career di Fikar Tu na Kar.. Mai apey dekh lu.. Apni Madam Nu Sangal Pao.. https://t.co/VW2k0u2xT9 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

From Mika Singh to Gippy Grewal, Mika Singh, Humble Poet and many other eminent Punjabi singers supported Diljit for his unabashed reply to Kangana.

Veere ?? Leader tan Koi Ni.. Par yes kam Jithey Marzi Kariey PUNJAB PHELAN ??



Ain Kive Bol Jao Koi Sadian Maavan Nu ?? https://t.co/V4sWp9rkHj — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/FqKzE4mLjp — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 3, 2020

How it's going:

Kangana's recent tweets say that she is with farmers.

For the uninitiated:

Here is the entire heated exchange of tweets between Kangana and Diljit!

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI ??



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..? https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA...

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?



Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR ?



Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA



2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..



Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..



SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..



Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..



PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..? https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..?



Dimagh theek aa Tera?



Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai..



Aa Ke Gal Kari Sadian Maavan Naal Jina Nu Tu 100 Rs Di Dasdi c .. Sari HEROINE Giri Kadh Den gian.. https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Aa JAA Aa JAA...



Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez...



Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c..



Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja..



Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA ..



Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna https://t.co/EmfatISrrk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE??



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



Punjabi Dasan Ge Tainu Kidan Boli da Apne Ton Vadeya Naal.. https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Once again Kangana lands in legal trouble

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Punjab's Zirakpur sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology from her over her now-deleted tweet related to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, reported news agency ANI. In her tweet, Kangana had allegedly misidentified an old woman at the protests as Bilkis Dadi, who was a prominent protester at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA demonstrations last year.