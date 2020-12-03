Kangana Ranaut is famous on social media for her unabashed statements and comments. Be it Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bollywood drug nexus or calling out filmmaker Karan Johar, she leaves no stone unturned to garb headline. And this time the cat is out of the bag. Kangana's recent statements have divided the industry into two. It's Bollywood -Punjab Industry vs Kangana Ranaut

Here's in detail what exactly happened that turned Twitteria into a war zone.

For the past few days, the farmers' protest has been making headlines, and actress Kangana Ranaut is being bashed left, right and centre on social media for her remarks on the ongoing protest.

How it all began?

In a now-deleted tweet, Kangana had taken a jibe by misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman had joined the protest for a low price of Rs 100. Although she deleted the tweet, the damage was already done. From Prince Narula, Sargun Mehta, Himanshi Khurana to many others, slammed her for her ruthless tweet.

The latest one to slam Kangana over her harsh comments is actor Diljit Dosanjh. The actor gave a reality check to Kangana's misinformation and shared a video interview of the elderly woman, whose name is Mahinder Kaur. Diljit tagged Kangana's Twitter account, showing her the proof. Diljit's tweet read as "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps saying anything)," (sic)

Well, this triggered Kangana and the rest is history.

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh

After Diljit Dosanjh's fact check response on Twitter, it was quite obvious that she would hit back and that's what Kangana Ranaut did, she responded with barbed words. Kangana took to Twitter on Thursday, and called Diljit as filmmaker Karan Johar's pet and addressed herself as a lioness.

Kangana wrote "Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano Dadi Ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi Nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar's pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don't even know who Mahinder Kaur is. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now." (sic).

In another tweet, she wrote, "Listen to you vultures, do not consider my silence as my weakness. I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying to them and are using them. Just like Shaheen Bagh, the truth behind these protests will soon be out. Then I will write a brilliant speech and leave with your faces black," she wrote and signed off as 'Babbar sherni'.

This irked Diljit, and he gave a befitting reply to the Kangana

Diljit retaliated saying, "Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh AAP ache se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well)."

He added that he is not from Bollywood but Punjab and will give it back to her manifold. He said that he is not the one struggling in Bollywood. It's film producers who bring him to work, asking him to join their movies.

By now, Kangana was unstoppable she replied

Kangana responded, "Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki Roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,m ain Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi Nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine Sirf aur Sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment Kiya Tha.

(You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task every day. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise, I will apologise."

Diljit too didn't hold back and gave a strong response to Kangana's harsh words.

Diljit said that Kangana has no manners. "Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh, tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone's mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for Rs 100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet's nest. Google this Punjabi now," he wrote.

Things took a nasty turn as Kangana again said she was talking about the Shaheen Bagh 'dadi'.

She wrote: "Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab Kisi ki citizenship gayi he Nahin toh Saheen Baag Dadi ne Kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he Nahin toh Phir wahi Dadi Kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le Rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt Karta hai when she speaks? (When no one lost their citizenship, Shaheen Bagh's dadi protest on whose behalf? When MSP has not been removed, who sent the same dadi to farmers' protest? Who prompts her when she speaks to the media?")

Replying to her, Diljit said, "Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez... Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c. Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja.. Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA .. Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi'an Naal Ni Chalna (Go away fool. We're talking about the elderly woman whose photo you shared and said she protests for Rs 100 a day. Did you hear her answer or do I need to send it to you again? Your manipulations will work in Bollywood but not in Punjab.)"

Bollywood vs Kangana Ranaut

While this went on for some time, amid this violate situation, we are seeing several Bollywood actors are now coming out in support of Diljit on Twitter.

Within no time, Swara Bhasker tagged Dosanjh in her post and wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! @diljitdosanjh." Retweeting Swara's post, Shruti Seth added, "Hindustaniyo aur punjabiyon di Shaan @diljitdosanjh".

This is how Mahinder reacted after Kangana's tweet (now deleted)

For the unversed, in an interview with BBC, Mahinder and her other friends at the protest said that Kangana should come and work in the fields for a day to know what farmers have to do. "We will give her Rs 100 in the evening," said a woman in the video.

Kangana land into legal trouble

Kangana has been slapped with a legal notice as well. Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Kangana should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.

"It is to inform you that the said lady is not fake. Her name is Mahinder Kaur, and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer," the notice said.