Kangana Ranaut never fails to grab headlines. She is unabashed, unapologetic and doesn't mince her words. The sassy queen is on cloud nine ever since Bombay High court has given the verdict in her favour. But it seems Mumbai's Mayor isn't too pleased with Kangana Ranaut's statements.

Kangana Ranaut VS Mumbai Mayor: Here's what happened

As quoted in ANI, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said: "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai PoK... such 'do takke ke log' want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it's wrong."

Kangana wasted no time and gave a befitting reply to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's statement.

Kangana Ranaut said: Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls

Kangana replied: "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name-calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle person so much."

Kanaga's victory

For the unversed, on Friday, the Bombay High Court declared the BMC action of demolishing a part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions. It also directed her to show "restraint" in future while voicing her opinions in public.

Celebrating her victory Kangana had tweeted: "When an individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you, everyone, who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you to play a villain so I can be a HERO."

While Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has slammed Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker in her latest post on Instagram.

Rangoli hit out at these actresses for mocking Kangana.

"One thing I can't ignore and want to say - when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see B grade actors like Swara and Taapsee mocked and laughed at Kangana's demolished house. They even went on to call the demolition legal.