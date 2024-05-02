Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' was dropped on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The series has an ensemble star cast comprising Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

Set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs (prostitutes) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

The series saw a comeback of Fardeen Khan after 14 years. Manisha Koirala also collaborated with SLB after decades, she starred in Khamoshi alongside Salman Khan.

The magnum opus has received mixed reviews from netizens.

Here's how much the star cast charged for SLB's series.

As per a report in Filmibeat, Manisha Koirala who essayed the role as 'Mallikajan', charged approximately Rs 1 crore.

Richa Chadha

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who is soon going to embrace motherhood was also part of SLB's magnum opus. As per a report in Filmibeat, Richa Chadha who essayed the role of 'Lajo' in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' She charged Rs 1 crore.

As per a report in Filmibeat, Aditi Rao Hydari is essaying the role of 'Bibbojan' in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' She charged between Rs 1 to 1.5 crores for her role.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is essaying the role of Fareedan in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. She was paid a significant amount of Rs 2 crores for her role.

As per Filmibeat, Sanjeeda Sheikh who is portraying the role of 'Waheeda' in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has reportedly charged Rs 40 lakhs.

Fardeen Khan

As per a report in Filmibeat, Fardeen Khan charged Rs 75 lakhs for his role.

The cast of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' also features Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah, Farida Jalal, and more.

SLB on Heeramandi

During a press conference, Bhansali described 'Heeramandi' as his most ambitious project yet. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one."