Richa Chadha Anyone who has watched Sanjay Leela Bhansali can't not be enamoured by the world of grandeur that the director has created. Starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and more; the web series has weaved magic on its audience. However, it was Richa's role that seems to have won over the audience the most.

Many on social media were seen complaining about why Chadha was cast in such a small role. To this, the Masaan actress revealed that she was offered another, longer part in the series but she chose and insisted on doing this role.

Social media reactions

"I wanted to play a woman with no agency, a self-destructive, lonely, lovelorn hopeless romantic! Wanted to surprise the audience also, and leave them in tears, with goose flesh. You tell me if I have been successful at that. I myself was overcome with emotion when at the premiere there was a spontaneous applause after the dance ended ! Such validation!" Richa wrote in her social media post.

And the comments the actress has received are a testament to how much audience loved her in the web series. "You played Lajjo and it didn't once strike me i was watching you as a person. Lajjo tugged at our hearts, though not sure why she was throwing away her life for a j*** yet understood her purity and love. It's what as if happened and was enacted as it was to be, just perfect. Lovvvvvvved your part to the core," wrote a user.

"I wanted more of Lajjo. It had so much potential for the freedom movement," another user commented. "Your dance was the best among all other actresses with such emotions . Such a treat to eyes Richa," a social media comment read. "@therichachadha you were THE best among the best in the series! Wanted more from your character and your acting though!" another comment read. "Your episode stole my heart @therichachadha ..You are a FINE Actress Richa ... You are one of the best we have !!!! Clapssss," read one more of the comments.