Richa Chadha is glowing, and how! The Masaan actress is basking in the glory of her pregnancy and seems to be glowing from within. Ali Fazal and Richa were spotted exiting a venue recently, and all eyes were on the actress' cute baby bump. Richa made heads turn in her stylish kaftan as she made her way towards her car.

Netizens shower love

Social media couldn't stop gushing over the Gangs of Wasseypur actress' beauty. "Ali fazal is so caring," wrote a user. "She is glowing," another user wrote. "Pregnancy suits her," a social media user commented. "Bholi punjaban is pregnant," another social media user commented. "She looks so at peace and radiating," one comment read. "They will make the perfect babies," another comment read.

Ali - Richa's announcement

It was in the first week of February that Ali Fazal announced the news of Richa Chadha's pregnancy. "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," Ali wrote. Richa will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Richa recently penned a long and emotional note for Bhansali. She revealed that others want to work with him because he makes them look good, however she added that she works with him to emerge as a better artist.

Richa's love for Bhansali

Chadha also referred to Bhansali as a 'lover' and wrote, "You make me do things I didn't believe were possible! Before each shot, it's like meeting a lover... the heart beats faster, I have butterflies in my stomach, but it's all worth it when a character comes to life, uses my body as a medium to convey pain, lust, heartbreak and just juicy, full- bosomed love."

"You're an enigma to the world, but to me you're an old soul... preserving what's left, documenting it for posterity, making raw emotion tug at heart strings even in this fast paced world... no one understands or respects Indian music, dance and tapestry the way you do and for that sir, I tip my hat to you!" the Fukrey actress wrote further hoping that they work together again.