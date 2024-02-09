Congratulations are in order Bollywood's one of the most loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child. The couple took to their social media and shared the happy news with their fans.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their first child; share an adorable post

Ali and Richa in their joint post shared an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption that reads "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

Their friends from the industry and netizens flocked to social media and congratulated them on their new beginnings.

Meanwhile, professionally Ali and Richa are busy with their first production Girls Will Be Girls

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production, "Girls will be Girls," was lauded at Sundance Film Festival 2024 and won two awards! After winning over critics that gave it glowing reviews, this small film with a big heart went on to win the feted Audience award in the World Dramatic Entry category, as well as the Special Jury Award for the Lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

The movie, produced through the collaborative efforts of Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films has managed to win hearts and critics both.

Producers Richa and Ali said, "We embarked on this journey with 'Girls will be Girls' with courage and the overwhelming response at Sundance has been the stuff of dreams! This experience reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the need to champion diverse narratives that resonate globally. As actors, we've always craved powerful stories but getting those opportunities wasn't always in our hands. That's why it's heartening to see our new actors receiving this global acclaim. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and telling new stories"

Richa Chadha in Heeramandi

Richa Chadha expresses her gratitude for the unique opportunity to work with the maverick director once again after a decade in his debut web series "Heeramandi."

Richa Chadha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali, speaking about the same, she said, "There are very few actors in Hindi cinema who get repeated in his larger-than-life movies. Working with SLB is an experience of a lifetime for any actor, and I am overjoyed to collaborate with him twice, especially as we celebrate the 10-year milestone of 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela.' It feels like a true celebration of artistic collaboration."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot legally in 2020

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their nuptials in 2022 after getting legally married in 2020. The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Richa.

Speaking about the same, Richa told News 18 that society's thoughts on their union did not bother them and they had a "fantastic time" at their wedding. "No one cares about people and what they think. And I come from a very liberal, lovely family. Ali comes from a very liberal progressive family. We are both middle-class people. And we had a fantastic time. No one put pressure on us. And if they did, we didn't take any pressure."

Talking about their registered wedding, Richa said it was very "peaceful". She said, "We got married under the Special Marriage Act, the family court is right around the corner. And it was super peaceful. And I don't think it's out of the ordinary. It happens in society, which is why there is a very big act for it. Of course, I feel like media really makes these kinds of things, it's actually terrible and is very corrosive for society."

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey and eventually fell in love with each other.

In a statement about their wedding documentary, Ali previously said, "RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love."