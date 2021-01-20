Ravishing Richa Chadha is known for her impeccable acting skills, drop-dead gorgeous looks and distinctive style. Richa made her Bollywood debut with the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008). She has also given some great performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and many more.

The actor is known for her role in comic timing in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Not only has she wowed us with her stellar performance in Bollywood, but also carved a niche for herself in the web world as well. Fans and critics have appreciated her role in Inside Edge season 1 and 2.Richa is fearless, unabashed and doesnt mince her words, she stands for what is right and wins her own battles.

Richa's upcoming film Madam Chief Minister has stirred controversy even before its release, and the actor has been receiving death threats for the same, as feisty and brave one could be Richa is handling the situation like a pro as the film is set to hit the theatres on January 22, 2021. Richa Chadha has set the record straight that the film is purely a work of fiction.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India, Richa Chadha spoke at length about the controversies surrounding the film Madam Chief Minister, how she tackles social media negativity, whether she will take the vaccine shot, marriage plans with Ali and much more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How was the year 2020 for you?

It was good. Personally, I learnt a lot, spent time with my loved ones, learnt new things as you are away from your family you have to face hardships. It was tough for everyone but indeed a learning experience.

Ever since the first look, poster and trailer of your film Madam Chief Minister has dropped, it has stirred controversy, how are you tackling this?

Ever since the first look, the trailer has released, the film is facing a lot of controversies. We can't do anything as people have already made a perception about the film without even seeing it. I feel after the film is released they will understand the meaning of the film. I would like to say, it is a purely fictional film. We are tired of telling this time and again. To the ones who are criticising they must have seen the trailer of the film. In the film she (Tara) is getting married, she is riding a bike. It's not resembling anybody. Some of them are saying that her hairstyle resembles Priyanka Gandhi. I don't know what to say, everyone is trying to connect something or the other that they feel. Hope once the film releases the misconception surrounding the film is cleared.

We are not putting anyone in a bad light, samaj ki tauheen nahi kar rahe na hi kisike bhi bezaati kar rahe. Kafi log publicity ke liye bhi kar rahe hai bawaal machate hai (some of them are even doing it just for the sake of publicity). Dhamaki dete hain we will ban and boycott, this is also a trend (Banning and boycotting on social media has become a trend).

What do you have to say about social media rage?

Duniya Mein, negativity bahut badh Rahi hai. If you have seen the series social dilemma, you will know how the people are being fooled and encouraged by a group of people. Rumours ko bakwas dete hain (people of social media give fuel to rumours). And then there is no end to this. I don't pay heed to social media trolls and negativity because they are a bunch of unknown people with a fake identity and you can't argue with them as they will never be satisfied with what you say will keep on arguing with you.

Theatres have started with 100 per cent occupancy, have you watched a film in the theatre?

I have seen a film in a theatre. And nowadays, it doesn't matter if the film is directly released on OTT. There are so many actors whose films have skipped theatrical release and took the digital route. I have started watching films at the theatre, and I have enjoyed it. I would urge everyone to watch Madam Chief Minister in theatre as we have made the film for the big screen. The political rally, the grandeur surrounding it is for cinema viewing only. Moreover, theatres are safe; they take utmost care of every person coming to watch the film. From maintaining social distancing to sanitisation and giving half an hour interval, the audience can eat and come inside the theatre. I am mighty impressed by the way theatre owners are handling everything. Also, things have started to move, and we should also start going out and accept the new normal.

Vaccines have rolled out, are you ready to take the shot?

When vaccine will become safe for everyone I will take it.

You and Ali Fazal postponed your marriage amidst the ongoing pandemic, when are you planning to take nuptial vows?

It was a wise decision to postpone our marriage, itna selfish nai hone chaiye. We haven't finalised on the date, will take the final call jab vaccine puri tarah se safe hoga, and everyone is safe to travel and attend the function. As our family members will be there for the wedding and us, their health and safety are important.

Does box office numbers matter to you?