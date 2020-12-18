Ravishing Richa Chadha turns 34 today. The effervescent actor is known for her brilliant performances, drop-dead gorgeous looks and distinctive style. Richa made her Bollywood debut with the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008). She has also given some great performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and many more.

The actor is known for her role in comic timing in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Not only has she wowed us with her stellar performance in Bollywood, but also carved a niche for herself in the web world as well. Fans and critics have appreciated her role in Inside Edge season 1 and 2.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of the fascinating facts about the actor that will amaze you.

Early life

Richa was born and brought up in Delhi, but she is fluent in the Tamil language, she can write and talk in Tamil fluently.

She is a trained dancer.

Not many people know that she is also a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.

Her first job

Before she started acting in Bollywood, she had interned with Men's fashion magazine and Elle.

Achievements

She is not just the youngest Jury member, but also has gone to Cannes for 3 continuous years for competition, not just for the red carpet. She was among the 30 in the Under 30 list of Forbes Magazine in 2016, as well as appeared on the cover of the magazine.

Richa is a vegan!

Everyone knows that Richa is Vegan, but not many people know that Richa also knows Ayurveda very well. Richa is a humanitarian -- she supports several NGOs and runs an adoption community for pets.

While shooting for any of her films, Richa makes sure to wear a perfume that goes with the character of her film.

Richa Chadha's love story with Ali Fazal

Ali and Richa put rumours to rest when the Mirzapur actor took to Instagram to share an adorable and cute picture with his lady-love which he captioned "One of my favourite pictures. है तो है ।".Since then, the two are giving us major couple goals.

Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in 2020 but owing to the pandemic they have pushed their wedding.

Let's take a look at Richa and Ali's aww-dorable pictures!

Upcoming films

Richa will now be seen in South's adult star Shakeela's biopic. The film is slated to release in cinema halls on December 25. It'll be the first film post lockdown to release in over 1,000 screens in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai in a pivotal role.

IBTimes wishes Richa Chadha a very Happy and joyous Birthday!