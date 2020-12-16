The makers of Shakeela dropped the film's trailer today. Starring multifaceted actor Pankaj Tripathi and versatile actor Richa Chadha.

The film shows the real-life story of one of the most hated and loved adult film star that shook the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s. Based on the true story of actress Shakeela, Richa Chaddha perfectly gets into the skin of the character.

The rags to riches biopic of emerging adult film star Shakeela

The trailer opens with news reports of legendary '90s adult star Silk Smitha's untimely death by suicide. Questions are raised as to who would fill the void. Cut to Shakeela's back story is shown wherein she had no aspirations beyond marriage.

However, as fate has it, the untimely death of her father leads her to shift to a new city, to meet their day to day expenses her mother tell her - 'iss shehr mein agar rehna hai toh mujhe sadak pe bikna Hoga ya Tujhe pardeh par (if we have to survive in this city then either I have to sell my body or you have to do the same onscreen)." She enters the film industry, trying to find her way in the showbiz.

Enters South ka superstar Pankaj Tripathi's who has an eye for spotting naive newcomers. Paving her way in the industry, Shakeela emerges as one of the biggest superstars.

Performances

Needless to say, Richa Chadha is a show-stealer; she has enacted the role of Shakeela flawlessly. Pankaj and Richa's charismatic performance and dialogue delivery are top-notch. Having two powerful actors in one frame is indeed a delight for fans.

Check out the trailer of Shakeela below:

When is Shakeela releasing?

Shakeela is releasing in theatres on December 25, 2020. The Richa Chadha starrer is slated to release in cinema halls on December 25. It'll be the first film post lockdown to release in over 1000 screens in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai in a pivotal role.

Who is Shakeela?

Shakeela was an adult star who primarily worked in the Southern films. Born and raised in a conservative Muslim family, Shakeela opted for a career in films at only 16. She worked in more than 250 films and soon emerged as a leading adult star in the 90s and early 2000s. The actress was involved in many controversies for her bold decisions, religion and her appearance.