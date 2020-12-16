TV actor Firoz Jafari aka Salman was arrested on Tuesday (December 15) from his Mumbai residence for allegedly conning several senior citizens from different states such as Nagpur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Firoz Jafari alias Salman would con the senior citizens into giving their jewellery by posing as a policeman.

How Firoz conned elderly people?

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, he would allegedly dress up as a cop and wait at traffic junctions, targeting senior people wearing jewellery. By telling people fake stories about robbery attempts on senior citizens Jafari would win their trust, a police officer told the publication.

He would then allegedly offer to place their jewellery in a purse, only to switch those with stones. Most of the victims would only realise the theft much later when they opened the purses. The police said Jafari and his gang would travel to different cities and carry out the fraud.

How did the police trace him?

When Jafari robbed jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh of a senior citizen in Dehradun, the police began to search and arrested him with the help of Mumbai police.

During primary interrogation, it was found that the accused impersonated as a police officer to con people and had earlier also committed similar offences in Nagpur and other states.

On the work front

Firoz is 40-years-old and has done small roles in TV shows such as Savdhaan India, Chittod ki Rani Rajkumari Padmini, Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji. He used to head a gang of three tricksters.