Ever since its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been under the spotlight. Even though the series has received mostly favourable reviews, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin, has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate. Many on social media have called her 'expressionless' and a product of 'nepotism'.

The noise around Heeramandi

To add to that, a video of SLB seemingly pushing away Richa Chadha to bring Sharmin closer to him during a photo-op has left social media fuming. Amid all the noise, actress Richa seems to have taken a jibe at Sharmin. During an interaction with IMDB, Sharmin was praising her cooking skills when Chadha roasted the actress.

Richa roasts Sharmin

Sharmin said that she is a great cook, which left Richa Chadha shocked. Segal then went on to reveal that the salad they had in the morning was prepared by her. To this, Richa asked if she had just cut the salad items. Sharmin insisted that she makes proper Christmas lunches. Without battling an eyelid, Richa did slow claps and said, "I don't think you and I should sit next to each other."

"The script is literally like an instruction. Lajjo does a big final dance, but you don't know that it is going to be shot over eight days, or how stressful, complicated, difficult or enjoyable it would be. I had no such big responses after reading the script," Richa said, talking about whether she was prepared for what was to come during rehearsals.

Sharmin also added that she had to cry continuously for four days that her eyes seemed swollen like potatoes. "There was a scene in which I had to cry for 4 days. I was supposed to cry from morning to night. By the 4th day, my eyes were like potatoes."