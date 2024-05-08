Ever since the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix, Sharmin Segal has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate. The actress, who plays the role of 'Alamzeb' in the series, has been called 'expressionless' and massively trolled on social media. Such was the extent of the negativity that Segal, who happens to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, had to disable comments on her social media.

What goes down

Now, another video from the premiere event of the SLB series has given fans another reason to lash out at the director and Sharmin. A video doing the rounds shows Richa Chadha joining the team for a photo-op. While the Masaan actress tries to fit into the frame next to Bhansali, Sanjay is accused of subtly pushing the actress away and bringing Sharmin into the frame, closer to him.

Reactions

"I think sharmin did move to the other side to let richa stand with slb but he pulled her towards the center making the whole situation awkward," commented a reddit user. "Sharmin's not at fault here, she was moving aside to give space to Richa. Richa seemed to be standing next to SLB because he was still holding her hand after greeting her, he's the one who made it awkward," another reddit user commented.

"Hope SLB knows putting her centrestage in relation to Heera Mandi will only hurt her. People just getting over her horrid performance will again remember the trauma. At least The Archies makers read the room and shut the F up about the film and its stars once the film got blasted," a comment on the thread read.

"He is Karan Johar with better aesthetic sense and way more flops," another comment read. However, despite the noise around Bhansali, favouritism and nepotism; Richa Chadha has only had the most amazing things to say about the maverick director. Richa also revealed that she was offered another part but she chose to play 'Lajjo' as she wanted to play this vulnerable woman.